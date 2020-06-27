NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Down to $4.88

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.88. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 28,628 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $525.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.