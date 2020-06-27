Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.69. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 144,120 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Wolfe Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 436,781 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 2,288,950 shares in the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

