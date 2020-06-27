Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $12.73

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $12.73. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 130,476 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Murphy Oil by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

