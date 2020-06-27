ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $27.01

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $27.01. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 298,708 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

