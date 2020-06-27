Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $21.98. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 2,417,185 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 217,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $4,065,796.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

