Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $21.98. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 2,417,185 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 217,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $4,065,796.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

