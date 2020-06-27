Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.75. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 246,977 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $709.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

