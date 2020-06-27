Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down to $30.73

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $30.73. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 1,275,949 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $215,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Editas Medicine by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $418,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.