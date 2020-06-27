Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down to $30.73

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $30.73. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 1,275,949 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Editas Medicine by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $215,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Editas Medicine by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $418,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Cerus Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Cerus Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Matson Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Matson Inc
Knoll Inc Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Knoll Inc Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Triton International Ltd
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Triton International Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report