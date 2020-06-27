Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.60. Lonestar Resources US shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 718,271 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LONE. Northland Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.39.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 52.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.