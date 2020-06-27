Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.36. Hospitality Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 158,272 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -658,000.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $483.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

