Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.86

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.86. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 4,744,514 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 801,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345,377 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

