GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $10.42

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.42. GAP shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 289,929 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. MKM Partners lifted their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in GAP by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

