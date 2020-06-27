Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.25. Devon Energy shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 249,248 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,799 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

