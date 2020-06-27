Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $18.00. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 501,583 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300,838 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

