Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.86. Halliburton shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 423,191 shares changing hands.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

