Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.86. Halliburton shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 423,191 shares.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Halliburton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $95,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

