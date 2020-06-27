Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down to $17.86

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $17.86. Schlumberger shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 7,696,182 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

