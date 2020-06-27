Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $23.53

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $23.53. Brinker International shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 71,616 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

