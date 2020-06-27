Paul R. Johnston Sells 8,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $618,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,902.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $40,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,125.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 264,702 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,198 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 63.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 109.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.