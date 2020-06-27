Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.79

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.79. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 14,975,316 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.