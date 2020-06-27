Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $19.12

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $19.12. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 25,974 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $3,662,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

