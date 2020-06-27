Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.94. Canaan shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 15,812 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $646,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $646,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000.

Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

