Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.94. Canaan shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 15,812 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.
Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter.
About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.