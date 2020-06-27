Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.94. Canaan shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 15,812 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,707,000.

About Canaan (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

