Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.59. Antero Resources shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 7,695,784 shares.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The firm has a market cap of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 8,139,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $13,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $5,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

