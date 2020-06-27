MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Down to $16.93

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.93. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 16,249,800 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 669,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 77,570 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

