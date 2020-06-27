Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.59. Antero Resources shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 7,695,784 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Antero Resources by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Antero Resources by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.