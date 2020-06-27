Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,531 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $626,745.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $21,075,186.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94.

DXCM opened at $383.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 240.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.82 and a 200-day moving average of $290.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $428.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.57.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

