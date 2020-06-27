Eiry Roberts Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98.

Shares of NBIX opened at $130.36 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,457,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

