Eiry Roberts Sells 5,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 24th, Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98.

Shares of NBIX opened at $130.36 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,457,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Cerus Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Cerus Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Matson Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Matson Inc
Knoll Inc Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Knoll Inc Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Triton International Ltd
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Triton International Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report