Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells 45,331 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $681,778.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 11th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 33,384 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $419,636.88.

RealReal stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $187,873,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after buying an additional 4,955,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $11,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RealReal by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after buying an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Cerus Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Cerus Co.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Matson Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Matson Inc
Knoll Inc Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Knoll Inc Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Photronics, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Triton International Ltd
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Triton International Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report