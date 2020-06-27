Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells 45,331 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $681,778.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 33,384 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $419,636.88.

RealReal stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $187,873,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after buying an additional 4,955,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $11,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RealReal by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after buying an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

