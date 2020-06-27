Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $615,645.30 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 25,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $615,645.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 29th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $1,090,100.00.
  • On Thursday, May 21st, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $673,571.47.

NYSE:PINS opened at $21.61 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura dropped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,353.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after buying an additional 1,253,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 105,311 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $4,187,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,796.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

