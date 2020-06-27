Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,040 shares of company stock worth $3,919,268. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

