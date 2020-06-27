Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company also publishes music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.