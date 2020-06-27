Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company also publishes music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Target Cut to $83.00
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Target Cut to $83.00
Paradox Interactive AB Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Paradox Interactive AB Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Kingmaker Footwear Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Kingmaker Footwear Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Regenxbio Coverage Initiated at Bank of America
Regenxbio Coverage Initiated at Bank of America
Acceleron Pharma PT Raised to $134.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Acceleron Pharma PT Raised to $134.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KB Home Price Target to $33.00
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KB Home Price Target to $33.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report