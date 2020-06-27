Kingmaker Footwear (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingmaker Footwear (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PCFBF stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday.

Kingmaker Footwear Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

Latest News

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Target Cut to $83.00
Paradox Interactive AB Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Kingmaker Footwear Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Regenxbio Coverage Initiated at Bank of America
Acceleron Pharma PT Raised to $134.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KB Home Price Target to $33.00


