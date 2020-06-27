Kingmaker Footwear (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingmaker Footwear (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PCFBF stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday.
Kingmaker Footwear Company Profile
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Kingmaker Footwear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingmaker Footwear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.