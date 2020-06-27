Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. Regenxbio has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $421,260 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Regenxbio by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regenxbio by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.