Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Raised to $134.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

XLRN opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

