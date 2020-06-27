Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $33.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.72.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $28.58 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.