Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $33.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $28.58 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

