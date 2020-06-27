Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) PT Raised to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The firm had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

