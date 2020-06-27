Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.30. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 35.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $321.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

