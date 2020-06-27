Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $330.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.89.

LRCX stock opened at $302.52 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $178.92 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after purchasing an additional 541,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

