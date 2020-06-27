Deutsche Bank Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $70.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

