Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after buying an additional 329,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after buying an additional 187,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,237,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

