Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
JPHLF stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.
Japan Post Company Profile
