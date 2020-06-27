Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JPHLF stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, and Life Insurance segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

