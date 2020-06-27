Royal Bank of Canada Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $210.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,721 shares of company stock valued at $136,740,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $239,227,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

