Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Now Covered by FIX

Investment analysts at FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. FIX’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -0.05. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 79,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.