Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.32. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,006,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

