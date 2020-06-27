Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PBYI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 500.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $251,692.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $392,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,920 shares of company stock worth $352,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 163,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

