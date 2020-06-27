NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric I. Richman acquired 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,358 shares of company stock valued at $172,746. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,642,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.