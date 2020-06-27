La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LZB. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

LZB stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

