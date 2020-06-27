Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $670,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $1.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 million, with estimates ranging from $990,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,988.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

