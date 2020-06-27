Analysts Expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vistra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is ($0.07). Vistra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vistra Energy.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.62.

VST opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Vistra Energy has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,239,000 after purchasing an additional 687,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,933,000 after purchasing an additional 909,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

