Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Slate Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Slate Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Slate Retail REIT from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Slate Retail REIT alerts:

Slate Retail REIT stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Slate Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio comprises 36 strategic and well positioned real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres and includes two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. 61% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.